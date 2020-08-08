Daughter's fatal H1N1 fight leaves Fremont family grappling with decision as schools prepare to open

Now, Anna approaches the milestone Katie never got to experience: the first day of school.

Kristy said she and Marcus are excited to see their daughter head off to school. For them, the first day of classes will be healing.

"We were so excited just for the year in general and what it represented,” she said.

Uncertainty and frustration

The COVID-19 pandemic has muddled what was supposed to be an important year for the Rinke family.

Facing the pandemic has placed an additional burden on the couple as they grapple with the decision to either send their daughter to school or keep her home.

The memory of what Katie went through remains in the back of Kristy’s mind.

“To have that fear be out there in reality and it’s even bigger than before and even more wide-scale than it was before, you just start to get to the point where you’re, like, ‘I’ve done this before, and I’m not going to do this again,’” Kristy said.

Fremont Public Schools will move forward with in-person classes Tuesday. But classes will include several modifications in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.