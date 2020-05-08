Dakota County sees record surge with 361 new cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County saw a record surge in COVID-19 cases Friday, with an additional 361 new positives. The county's report comes on the heels of a round of testing for all workers at Tyson’s Dakota City plant.

These bring the county's total COVID-19 tally to 1,407, the Dakota County Health Department disclosed in a press release. No additional deaths attributable to the virus were reported, and the county has not reported the number of individuals who've recovered from the virus.

The county's coronavirus death tally stands at five. In terms of overall cases, Dakota County is just behind neighboring Woodbury County (Iowa), which has 1,542.

Dakota County Health did not note any source for the new confirmed cases, though the Tyson Fresh Meats plant at Dakota City this week completed testing of its 4,300 workers.

As of last Thursday, 669 Tyson workers had tested positive for COVID-19, a source familiar with the situation told the Sioux City Journal.

The meatpacker closed a week ago Friday for cleaning. Tyson on Monday delayed the plant's reopening, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, while awaiting complete results of testing of its workers. The plant reopened on Thursday.