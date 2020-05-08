Dakota County sees record surge with 361 new cases

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County saw a record surge in COVID-19 cases Friday, with an additional 361 new positives. The county's report comes on the heels of a round of testing for all workers at Tyson’s Dakota City plant.
These bring the county's total COVID-19 tally to 1,407, the Dakota County Health Department disclosed in a press release. No additional deaths attributable to the virus were reported, and the county has not reported the number of individuals who've recovered from the virus.
The county's coronavirus death tally stands at five. In terms of overall cases, Dakota County is just behind neighboring Woodbury County (Iowa), which has 1,542.
Dakota County Health did not note any source for the new confirmed cases, though the Tyson Fresh Meats plant at Dakota City this week completed testing of its 4,300 workers.
As of last Thursday, 669 Tyson workers had tested positive for COVID-19, a source familiar with the situation told the Sioux City Journal.
The meatpacker closed a week ago Friday for cleaning. Tyson on Monday delayed the plant's reopening, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, while awaiting complete results of testing of its workers. The plant reopened on Thursday.
Hall County, which is home to the hard-hit JBS pork-processing plant, recorded 1,311 cases on Friday, according to the Central District Health Department.
First virus death reported in Saunders County
Saunders County health officials said Friday afternoon that one resident died earlier this week from the coronavirus.
The death was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, according to the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
It's the first death in Saunders County, according to the department.
Statewide, 7,831 people have tested positive for the disease — up more than 600 from Thursday — and 94 people have died, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard.
Columbus hospital extends suspension of elective surgeries
Columbus Community Hospital announced Friday it will extend its suspension of elective surgeries to June 1.
The Columbus area has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases recently. Platte County had recorded 286 cases as of Friday afternoon.
The decision was made collectively by hospital leadership and physicians in compliance with the directives from Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office.
The directives require hospitals to maintain 30% surge capacity specific to available beds and ventilators plus two weeks of personal protective equipment.
Lincoln's major hospital systems, CHI Health and Bryan Health, resumed elective surgeries on Monday.
Virtual Memorial Day celebration planned in Capitol Rotunda
Nebraska will hold a virtual Memorial Day observance on May 25 with an all-day salute to veterans in the Capitol Rotunda.
The event, which will substitute for traditional Memorial Day gatherings that are being canceled throughout the state as a result of the coronavirus, will be livestreamed on NET.
"People can participate all across the state," Nebraska Veterans Affairs Director John Hilgert said Friday.
Hilgert joined Gov. Pete Ricketts at the governor's daily coronavirus news briefing to outline plans for the event.
The observance will occur from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
A candle will be lit by Gold Star mother Monica Alexander at 8 a.m. and extinguished at 8 p.m. by Gold Star father Mel Alexander.
Their son, Army Cpl. Matthew Alexander of Gretna, was killed on May 6, 2007, when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle in Baqubah, Iraq.
Honor Guard sentinels from veterans organizations will watch over the candle in half-hour shifts during the day.
Participants at the Capitol will come and go, observing the 10-person limit on gatherings in Nebraska at this time, Hilgert said.
Hilgert noted that Friday marked the VE Day anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe in 1945.
Some 144,000 Nebraskans served in World War II, he said, and 2,500 are still living. Some 3,000 Nebraskans were killed in combat during the war.
