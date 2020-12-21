 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CVS, Walgreens begin administering COVID-19 vaccine at long-term care facilities
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

CVS, Walgreens begin administering COVID-19 vaccine at long-term care facilities

{{featured_button_text}}
CT Vaccinations

Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility in West Hartford, Connecticut, receives a COVID-19 vaccination from CVS Health on Friday. 

 STEPHEN DUNN, The Associated Press

The nation's two largest pharmacy retailers said they have begun administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff of long-term care facilities across the country.

CVS Health said it began vaccinating residents at facilities in 12 states starting Monday. In Nebraska, inoculations will begin Dec. 28 at 64 skilled nursing and assisted-living facilities across the state and cover more than 8,600 residents and workers.

Altogether, CVS Health said it will vaccinate more than 4 million people at 40,000 facilities nationwide.

Walgreens on Friday announced plans to also vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities in 12 states this week. Walgreens said it will vaccinate nearly 3 million residents and staff overall at more than 35,000 long-term care facilities.

Both pharmacy companies are providing the vaccines as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday said Nebraska was due to bank 11,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, which it will pair with an additional allocation of 11,700 vaccine doses the following week to be used for the CDC pharmacy vaccination program. Ricketts said the state will not take possession of those vaccine doses; instead they will go directly to the companies for use in the long-term care vaccination program.

Nebraska also is scheduled to receive about 32,000 doses of the just-approved Moderna vaccine this week, some of which he said will be used to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities that are not participating in the pharmacy program.

Nebraska plans to embark on vaccinations at long-term care facilities
Ricketts says general public COVID-19 shots in April still expected
COVID-19 vaccine, drop in hospitalizations bring hope, optimism to Lincoln health care system

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Giroir: Here's what we know about the new coronavirus variant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News