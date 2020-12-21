CVS, Walgreens begin administering COVID-19 vaccine at long-term care facilities

The nation's two largest pharmacy retailers said they have begun administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff of long-term care facilities across the country.

CVS Health said it began vaccinating residents at facilities in 12 states starting Monday. In Nebraska, inoculations will begin Dec. 28 at 64 skilled nursing and assisted-living facilities across the state and cover more than 8,600 residents and workers.

Altogether, CVS Health said it will vaccinate more than 4 million people at 40,000 facilities nationwide.

Walgreens on Friday announced plans to also vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities in 12 states this week. Walgreens said it will vaccinate nearly 3 million residents and staff overall at more than 35,000 long-term care facilities.

Both pharmacy companies are providing the vaccines as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program.

