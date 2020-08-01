COVID-19 testing moves from North Star to Gateway Mall as fall semester approaches

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Test Nebraska, which has expanded testing to six days a week, permanently moved from North Star High School to Gateway Mall on Saturday, Interim Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news conference Friday afternoon.

Drive-thru coronavirus testing had been offered at North Star since the beginning of April. The testing site was switched as the fall school semester approaches.

Some people reportedly were lining up in their cars at the old testing facility at North Star Saturday morning because they did not have knowledge of the location switch.

Any confusion may be because of a lack of widespread coverage about the location change, said Taylor Gage, Gov. Pete Ricketts' strategic communications director.

"It may just be a matter of people not knowing or becoming comfortable with the North Star location," Gage said.

