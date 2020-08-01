You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 testing moves from North Star to Gateway Mall as fall semester approaches
View Comments
editor's pick

COVID-19 testing moves from North Star to Gateway Mall as fall semester approaches

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 testing

Drivers line up for their COVID-19 tests Wednesday at LifePointe. Bryan announced Thursday it was increasing its testing capacity.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Test Nebraska, which has expanded testing to six days a week, permanently moved from North Star High School to Gateway Mall on Saturday, Interim Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news conference Friday afternoon. 

Drive-thru coronavirus testing had been offered at North Star since the beginning of April. The testing site was switched as the fall school semester approaches. 

Some people reportedly were lining up in their cars at the old testing facility at North Star Saturday morning because they did not have knowledge of the location switch. 

Any confusion may be because of a lack of widespread coverage about the location change, said Taylor Gage, Gov. Pete Ricketts' strategic communications director. 

"It may just be a matter of people not knowing or becoming comfortable with the North Star location," Gage said. 

+1 
Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

5 tasks for White people struggling with issues of race

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News