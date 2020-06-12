You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 risk dial improved in Lincoln as cases continue to drop
Positive trends in the spread of COVID-19 have allowed the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department to slightly improve its risk dial, with the risk of spread currently being moderate in Lincoln.

The dial is updated each Friday, and the change was announced by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird during an afternoon news conference.

The risk dial remains in the moderate category, but the dial inched closer to the low risk area.

There were 14 lab-confirmed cased of COVID-19 reported in Lincoln on Friday, bringing the total to 1,443. The number of confirmed death in the community is unchanged at 10.

The number of weekly cases in Lincoln continues to drop. There are 89 cases to date this week, down from 146 last week and the high of 299 on May 9.

“The reason for the dial change is that our indicators continue to improve,” Gaylor Baird said. “This good news comes with a word of caution. The risk of COVID-19 spread in our community remains a concern, and we do need to continue to take actions that reduce the potential for the spread of this disease.”

Local hospital capacity remains strong. The number of COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals has dropped from 41 patients on June 3 to 26 patients on Friday.

Lincoln has seen 330 recoveries. That number is expected to grow in the coming weeks, because it takes about 28 days to establish a full recovery.

Interim Health Department Director Pat Lopez also announced that there have been enhancements made to the Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard, which is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. More data is now available, including how people in Lincoln were exposed to the virus.

Data has been added for cluster cases, which are those based on shared characteristics, primarily time and place. The dashboard shows that 45% of all local cases are part of a confirmed cluster of five or more cases.

