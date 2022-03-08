COVID-19 risk dial drops to low yellow, as cases, hospitalizations decline

As COVID-19 cases continue to drop and local conditions improve, Lancaster County's risk dial is getting closer to turning green.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday that the risk dial is moving from mid-yellow, or moderate, to low-yellow this week. It hasn't been in the low-yellow range since late-July.

The number of local COVID-19 cases fell to 157 last week, the lowest weekly total since mid-July. Lopez said case numbers have dropped by at least 40% per week since the end of January.

Local hospitalizations have been below 50 for several days now, falling to 41 on Tuesday, and there has only been one death so far this month, after there were 71 in the first two months of the year.

Another positive sign, Lopez said, is the COVID-19 test positivity rate, which fell to 4.6% last week, the first time its been below 5% since the week ending July 16.

"Our local situation remains on the right track with all the key indicators showing improvement this week," she said.

Things have improved so much that for the first time in months, the city does not plan to continues its weekly COVID-19 briefings. And Lopez also announced that the Total Wellness testing site that opened at 19th and O streets a few months ago will close at the end of the week due to a drop in demand for testing.

Despite the significant improvement, she said local officials are not to the point where they are considering ending the pandemic health emergency, even if the risk dial drops to green.

Lopez said it's always being evaluated but, "I think it's too early to say anything about that."

"If you remember, we've been in green before, and I think we just probably need a little bit of time to see where we're at as a community," she said.

Lopez also on Tuesday announced enhanced data reporting on COVID-19 deaths.

The county's COVID-19 dashboard now shows the vaccination status and age range of deaths recorded each month. It shows that as the delta variant raged in the fall, it led to an increase in the number of deaths among people who were fully vaccinated and in people who were under the age of 50.

However, Lopez said that in most cases, younger people and fully vaccinated people who died of COVID-19 had serious underlying health conditions.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

