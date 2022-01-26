 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 cases slowing, but 'omicron has not yet peaked here'
COVID-19 cases slowing, but 'omicron has not yet peaked here'

News Conference: Coronavirus Update January 26, 2022

Despite a slowdown in COVID-19 case numbers, local health officials said the current wave caused by the omicron variant has not yet reached its peak in Lancaster County.

The county recorded 4,520 cases last week, which was a new pandemic high, but it was an increase of less than 2% from the previous week. That's after increases of 60%, 86% and 54% the previous three weeks.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said she believes case numbers last week may have been suppressed some by a decline in testing availability. Some testing sites were closed Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Day, and the Nomi Health site at Gateway Mall also was closed on two other days because of weather.

According to the Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard, the test positivity rate actually rose slightly last week, and it is up again this week.

Despite news that the omicron wave is peaking and even declining in other parts of the country, "omicron has not yet peaked here," Lopez said, announcing that the county's COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the red for another week.

She did say, however, that she does expect cases caused by the variant to peak soon, possibly as early as next week.

Even when that happens, though, it won't mean we are out of the woods. She noted that hospital numbers have remained steady at a high level for several weeks, with 138 local COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning.

"Even when case numbers start to decline, the risk of infection will still be high for at least a couple of weeks, and hospitalizations could continue to increase," Lopez said. "It’s critical we continue to take action to help preserve access to our hospitals and health care, keep our schools open, and reduce disruptions in business services.”

Those actions include wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, isolating when sick and limiting trips out into the community.

Lopez also on Wednesday highlighted how COVID-19 is affecting kids in Lancaster County. She said 30% of the cases last week were in children ages 18 and younger. That included 671 cases in kids 10 and under, which was more than double the 303 cases from two weeks ago.

While most of those kids likely experience mild illness, rates of hospitalization and serious illness are increasing with omicron, said Dr. Amy Pinkall, a pediatric hospitalist in Lincoln.

"Unfortunately, kids are getting sick. Kids are getting hospitalized," Pinkall said.

She said hospitals in Lincoln have seen children as young as newborns and as old as teenagers, and most have been healthy, without underlying health conditions, as well as being unvaccinated.

Pinkall said omicron is causing pneumonia and severe cases of croup in kids, as well as abdominal symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. She also said she has seen cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, which often occurs weeks after a child has a mild case of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there were three hospitalized children with COVID-19 in Lincoln, which is more than local hospitals have typically seen during the pandemic. But Pinkall said Lincoln hospitals are full of kids there for other reasons, including some who have been diverted from Children's Hospital because it is full.

Pinkall said the best way to protect kids from omicron is to get them vaccinated if they are old enough. So far, about 29% of kids 5-12 in Lancaster County are fully vaccinated, while about two-thirds of those 12-15 are.

About 65% of all county residents are fully vaccinated, and 59% of those eligible for a booster shot have gotten one.

Lopez reported another COVID-19 death Wednesday morning, a man in his 60s. That brings the total to 30 this month.

