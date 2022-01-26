COVID-19 cases slowing, but 'omicron has not yet peaked here'

Despite a slowdown in COVID-19 case numbers, local health officials said the current wave caused by the omicron variant has not yet reached its peak in Lancaster County.

The county recorded 4,520 cases last week, which was a new pandemic high, but it was an increase of less than 2% from the previous week. That's after increases of 60%, 86% and 54% the previous three weeks.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said she believes case numbers last week may have been suppressed some by a decline in testing availability. Some testing sites were closed Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Day, and the Nomi Health site at Gateway Mall also was closed on two other days because of weather.

According to the Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard, the test positivity rate actually rose slightly last week, and it is up again this week.

Despite news that the omicron wave is peaking and even declining in other parts of the country, "omicron has not yet peaked here," Lopez said, announcing that the county's COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the red for another week.

She did say, however, that she does expect cases caused by the variant to peak soon, possibly as early as next week.