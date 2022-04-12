COVID-19 cases holding steady in Lincoln, statewide

There is no sign of an increase of COVID-19 cases or hospitalizations either locally or statewide despite a rising number of infections caused by a highly contagious variant.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of April 2, 27% of positive COVID-19 tests that were genetically sequenced showed evidence of the omicron BA.2 variant. That was up from 14% on March 19, but considerably lower than the 72% rate nationally.

The variant has now gone from causing less than 1% of cases in Nebraska to more than a quarter in just a month's time, but it has not yet led to a rise in infections.

There were 361 COVID-19 cases statewide for the week that ended Sunday, down from 414 in the previous seven-day period.

Lancaster County saw its first weekly increase in cases in nearly three months, but the rise was small. There were 69 cases last week compared with 62 the previous week. The county's COVID-19 risk dial remained in the green, or low-risk, category for the fourth week in a row.

Other indicators have mostly leveled off. Hospitalizations statewide stood at 65 as of Monday night. That's up from a low of 57 on April 6. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals dropped as low as eight April 2 but has largely remained between 10 and 20 over the past three weeks. It stood at 12 on Tuesday.

Wastewater samples from 13 sites across the state, including two in Lincoln, show virus levels that are generally flat or declining, with no spikes that have been seen in other areas of the country.

The one indicator that has shown some steady increase is the statewide test positivity rate. It was 3.4% last week, up from 2.8% the previous week, and it has risen each of the past three weeks. In Lancaster County, the positivity rate also has risen three weeks in a row and was at 4.2% last week, up from 3.9% the previous week.

Nationally, COVID-19 cases rose 4% last week, but they are up significantly in several states, mostly in the Northeast. However, hospitalization and death rates have continued to decline.

Though the omicron wave that swept through the country late last year and early this year likely gave millions of people some immunity, health experts continue to stress that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself against the potential for serious illness.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Tuesday that it will be holding mass vaccination clinics at Pinnacle Bank Arena on April 26 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and on April 27 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The focus of the clinics will be second booster doses for those who are eligible, which is anyone age 50 and older and people 12 and older with weakened immune systems.

Walk-ins are welcome and anyone eligible for a first or second dose or a first booster dose can get one.

“Booster doses help people maintain strong protection against COVID-19,” Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news release. “The BA.2 variant is becoming more common across the nation and in Nebraska, and we don’t yet know whether this variant could cause a small uptick or a larger surge. Having a high level of immunity against the virus in our community helps us be better prepared if there are future outbreaks."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.