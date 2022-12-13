COVID-19 cases fall in Lincoln, but climb sharply throughout Nebraska

COVID-19 cases declined locally last week but were up sharply statewide.

According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, there were 366 positive COVID-19 tests reported for the week ending Saturday, down 20% from 458 the previous week. But it still was the second-highest weekly total in the past three months.

Hospitalizations also declined slightly, going from an average of 54 daily two weeks ago to 50 last week.

But wastewater surveillance showed an increase in virus particles.

The Health Department said there were three COVID-related deaths last week: two women in their 70s and a man in his 60s. None of the three were fully up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines, and one of the women was hospitalized.

The department said the city's COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the elevated-yellow range for the second week in a row.

"Even though some of the indicators decreased over the last week, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses continue to cause illness in our community and hospitalizations," Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news release. "I strongly recommend getting an updated COVID-19 booster and annual flu vaccine along with other preventive actions to stay healthy over the holidays and help preserve hospital capacity,” she said.

COVID-19 cases were up sharply statewide last week, increasing 83% to 3,619 cases, compared with 1,982 the week before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nebraska’s 83% growth last week was the nation’s fourth-highest, behind only South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi. And the big increase also gave Nebraska the nation’s fifth-highest per-capita rate, trailing only New York, Arizona, California and New Mexico.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Nebraska also were up last week for the second straight week. An average of 228 COVID-19 patients a day were hospitalized with the virus last week, up from 218 the week before.

On Monday, leaders from several of the state's largest hospitals said they were concerned about bed capacity due to a "tripledemic" of COVID-19, flu and RSV cases.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story.