COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Lancaster County thanks to the omicron variant, and county officials are urging people to continue to take measures to protect themselves and the community, such as wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, and getting vaccinated if they haven't yet.

The county recorded 4,456 cases last week, which is by far the most ever recorded in one week. Over the past three weeks, case numbers have risen by more than 350% as the highly contagious omicron variant has taken hold locally. And those numbers do not include nearly 1,900 cases at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln recorded in the past two weeks as part of its required re-entry testing for students.

"Extreme risk. Those two words continue to describe our local situation," said Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez.

The good news is that, as has been noted elsewhere, most cases of the disease are relatively mild, especially in people who have been vaccinated and gotten their booster shot. Consequently, local hospitalizations have risen less than 20% over the same period that case numbers have skyrocketed.

But the sheer number of cases is leading to more hospitalizations and more deaths.