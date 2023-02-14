COVID-19 cases continued to rise locally last week, reaching their highest level this year.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department recorded 263 official cases, a 28% increase over the previous week. It was the highest number of weekly cases since the week ending Dec. 31.

There was a sharp jump in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, with 15.3% of tests showing positive, a huge jump over 10.1% the previous week. It was the highest positive test percentage in five months.

Other indicators were more positive, however.

Local hospital numbers stayed steady, with the daily average of COVID-19 patients at 31 for the third week in a row.

Wastewater sampling also showed a decline in virus particles for the second straight week.

The Health Department said the local COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the low-yellow range for a fourth consecutive week.

Statewide, cases also rose, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 1,093 cases in Nebraska. That was up from 911 the previous week and was the highest weekly total in four weeks.

It's possible that the increase in cases is being caused by the XBB 1.5 variant, which has been the dominant variant nationally for months and now accounts for nearly 3 in 4 cases, according to the CDC.

The variant has not been nearly as prevalent in Nebraska, accounting for only about 5% of cases just three weeks ago, but that number jumped to 22% as of Feb. 4.

XBB 1.5 is much more transmissible than other variants, although it is not thought to cause more serious disease.

The local health department said it has identified additional Lancaster County COVID-19 cases caused by the variant, although it did not say how many.

Lancaster County did not record any COVID-19 deaths last week, but there were 25 deaths statewide, according to the CDC.

