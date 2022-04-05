 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 case numbers remain steady in Lincoln

COVID-19 case numbers are holding steady in Lancaster County at a relatively low level.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 62 total cases last week, down from 66 the week before. That's the lowest weekly total since the first week of July.

Other main indicators of the local COVID-19 situation, including hospitalizations and the test positivity rate, remain low, although they have increased slightly.

There were 19 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, the highest number since March 24. None of those patients are on ventilators.

The test positivity rate was 3.9% last week, which was up slightly from 3.6% the previous week, though it remains below the Health Department's target of 5%.

The county's COVID-19 risk dial remained in the green range for the third straight week, meaning the risk of virus spread in the community is low.

Statewide, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have continued to decline.

In the week that ended Sunday, Nebraska recorded 371 cases, down from 420 the previous seven days. As of Monday night, there were 65 people hospitalized with the virus, down from 84 a week ago and the lowest number since July 9. Only seven of those patients are in intensive care.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

