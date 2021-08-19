County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday.

The deaths were a man in his 30s and a man in his 70s, who were both unvaccinated and had been hospitalized, according to a news release. Their deaths brought the county's death toll for the pandemic to 256.

The health department also reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

As of Thursday, there were 79 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County. Of those, 60 are from the county.

