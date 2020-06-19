You are the owner of this article.
Coronavirus hospitalizations at Bryan remain low
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

COVID-19 hospitalization figures at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln remained low on Friday.

Eleven coronavirus patients were hospitalized as of Friday morning, including nine from Lancaster County.

Six patients were housed in the intensive care unit and five were on ventilators.

There have been 1,559 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths related to the disease in Lancaster County.

During a morning briefing for news media, Bryan officials reported that 11,879 coronavirus tests have been administered by Bryan, with 1,542 people testing positive and the results of 358 tests still pending.

The 12.4 percent positive testing ratio for the Bryan tests was described as "pretty steady."

Statewide, there have been 17,415 confirmed cases of the disease, with 240 deaths. Over the past two days, Douglas County has reported 10 deaths, for a total of 76 in the Omaha area.

