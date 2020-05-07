Coronavirus deaths reported in Hall, Colfax, Custer and Dakota counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two Hall County residents died of COVID-19, the Grand Island-based Central District Health Department announced Thursday.

Their deaths brought the county's total to 34 -- twice that of the nearest county.

A Colfax County man in his 60s with underlying health conditions has also died from COVID-19. His death was announced late Wednesday night.

Three more deaths also were reported in Dakota County on Thursday. A Custer County woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions also died from the virus, the state reported.

Nebraska now has 93 deaths and 7,190 cases of coronavirus, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard. The location of one death is not yet known.

More than 40,400 people have been tested. The number of new cases dipped slightly on Wednesday and Thursday after a sharp increase over the last two weeks, but the state's hospitals reported a large number of available ventilators and beds.

