Coronavirus deaths reported in Hall, Colfax, Custer and Dakota counties
Positive cases

The DHHS dashboard shows positive cases by the date results were received.

 DHHS dashboard

Two Hall County residents died of COVID-19, the Grand Island-based Central District Health Department announced Thursday.

Their deaths brought the county's total to 34 -- twice that of the nearest county.

A Colfax County man in his 60s with underlying health conditions has also died from COVID-19. His death was announced late Wednesday night.

Three more deaths also were reported in Dakota County on Thursday. A Custer County woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions also died from the virus, the state reported.

Nebraska now has 93 deaths and 7,190 cases of coronavirus, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard. The location of one death is not yet known.

More than 40,400 people have been tested. The number of new cases dipped slightly on Wednesday and Thursday after a sharp increase over the last two weeks, but the state's hospitals reported a large number of available ventilators and beds.

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

