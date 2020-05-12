Coronavirus battle moving to Lincoln, Omaha

Fielding a number of questions about future crowd and social distancing guidelines and restrictions that may be in effect in the state, Ricketts said he is not prepared to decide yet how to proceed with events like county fairs, the Cornhusker State Games or community Fourth of July celebrations.

Current restrictions are effective through the month of May and will be reviewed moving into June, he said.

That includes the closure of bars that do not also serve food.

Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said troopers have been actively engaged in helping battle the virus, working in tandem with the Nebraska National Guard and other agencies.

Traffic has been sharply reduced by the virus, he said.

And that has resulted in 177 motorists who were caught speeding down largely deserted highways at more than 100 mph, he said.

No officers have tested positive for infection by the virus, Bolduc said, and neither have any "customers" who have been apprehended.

Ricketts said that when he went to his polling place in Omaha to cast his vote in the state's primary election on Tuesday, he was the only voter there.