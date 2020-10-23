Cooper YMCA to host Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day

The Cooper YMCA's Turkey Trot will return for its 12th straight year on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

Held at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6800 S. 14th St., this year’s family-friendly race will feature the option to participate either in person or virtually (trot at home) in either a 1-mile fun run or a 5K race.

Advanced registration is available online at ymcalincoln.org/turkeytrot through Sunday, Nov. 22 at midnight. Registrations made after this time will receive a beanie instead of the event t-shirt.

Awards will be given in the 5K race to the male and female with the fastest time. Overall 5K male and female age group winners will receive awards for the in-person event.

“We are thrilled to once again be a part of what has become a Thanksgiving family tradition through the years," shared Karla Hudson, Turkey Trot coordinator and wellness director for the Cooper YMCA. "With all the trials we’ve experienced in 2020, we are happy to offer this event as a way for people to come together for a fun event, all while giving back to help families across the Lincoln community gain access to wellness services.”