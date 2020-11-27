Connecting safely at holiday time

• Focus on your real-life friends. Social media likes and comments don’t always provide the same interpersonal connection as a conversation over the phone, video chat or even text messages. Focus on those real-time conversations, and use social media as a secondary tool to nurture your real-life relationships.

• Avoid using social media before bed. The blue light from our phones and other devices can negatively impact how well we sleep, and getting a good night's rest is important for regulating your mood. Be sure to log off of social media and shut down your screens about an hour before bedtime.

• Live in the moment. When you’re doing something fun, don’t worry about having the perfect picture to share on social media. Instead, take full advantage of the moment by putting away your phone and being fully present.

• Take a break! If you notice that using social media has made you feel anxious or depressed, it’s a good idea to take a break for a few days. Unplugging helps you recharge your batteries and refocus on what’s most important in your life.

Staying healthy over the holidays