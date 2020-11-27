Connecting safely at holiday time

In-person gatherings
Getting together in person for the holidays this year might be quite tough. With flu season upon us and COVID-19 cases at an all-time high, a decision not to gather in person may be the most loving one a family can make this holiday season, especially if some family members are in higher-risk categories.
There is no such thing as a totally COVID-safe family gathering -- choices are not between “safe” and “unsafe,” but are instead on a continuum of risk. But, according to infectious disease experts at Harvard Medical School and the University of California, there are some ways to reduce the dangers for in-person gatherings:
• For your guest list, consider the risk each specific attendee poses and how much risk each person is comfortable taking on.
• To be safest, for two weeks before the get-together, everyone involved should be scrupulous about good COVID behavior: wearing masks, social distancing and reducing contact with people from outside the home as much as possible. The least-risky way to include elderly or other at-risk relatives is to have attendees sequester themselves at home for two weeks, avoiding all in-person social contact.
• If you must travel, the safest way is by car, being very careful about interactions along the way.
• The positivity rates should be less than 5 percent in any area where attendees will come from or travel to.
Virtual connections
To help families and friends stay connected when in-person gatherings are not possible, there are fun and healthy ways to spend time together virtually. By now, nearly everyone has heard of or used ZOOM on their computers or smart phones for the next-best thing to an in-person visit.
Group online time can also be interactive, allowing groups to play games, exercise, even create a family sing-along together. For card-loving families, try Trickster.com or check out Bingobaker.com for bingo enthusiasts. Look for interactive sites that allow you to share hobbies, books, recipes, exercise or whatever interests you may have in common. For parents of kids K-12, CommonSenseMedia.org has loads of great ideas, recommendations and reviews for group online fun.
But with all this time online, remember that social media overuse has its own downsides. Here are some tips for healthy social media use from a licensed mental health professional:
• Be intentional when you use social media. Limit the time you spend scrolling every day and don’t scroll mindlessly. Unfollow, block or mute content that bothers you, and follow things and people that make you happy. A study in the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology shows that people who limit their social media use to under 30 minutes a day report happier moods and feelings.
• Focus on your real-life friends. Social media likes and comments don’t always provide the same interpersonal connection as a conversation over the phone, video chat or even text messages. Focus on those real-time conversations, and use social media as a secondary tool to nurture your real-life relationships.
• Avoid using social media before bed. The blue light from our phones and other devices can negatively impact how well we sleep, and getting a good night's rest is important for regulating your mood. Be sure to log off of social media and shut down your screens about an hour before bedtime.
• Live in the moment. When you’re doing something fun, don’t worry about having the perfect picture to share on social media. Instead, take full advantage of the moment by putting away your phone and being fully present.
• Take a break! If you notice that using social media has made you feel anxious or depressed, it’s a good idea to take a break for a few days. Unplugging helps you recharge your batteries and refocus on what’s most important in your life.
Staying healthy over the holidays
Being without family at holiday time can be hard, so take care of your physical and mental health. For your body, mind and spirit, get outside and take a walk every day. According to health experts, sunlight elevates your mood, as does physical exercise. A body of evidence shows that exercise improves mood and fights depression, as well as strengthens your muscles and immune system.
The cold doesn’t have to prohibit or limit time outdoors if you dress for the weather by wearing layers. While it’s easy to drown your sorrows in comfort food at holiday time, a diet that has plenty of fruits and vegetables and limits highly processed foods has been shown to fight depression – not to mention fighting the muffin-top. You can find lots of great healthy holiday recipes on the LNKTV Health YouTube channel.
And last, but not least, be kind. According to numerous studies, being kind and receiving kindness can help relieve stress, is good for your physical and mental health, and may lengthen your life.
Happier holidays to you and yours from Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and LNKTV Health.
Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you Health and the City, a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights the local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.
