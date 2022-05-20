Community input sought for Statewide Suicide Prevention Plan

As Mental Health Awareness Month continues, the Kim Foundation is partnering with the Division of Behavioral Health of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to seek public input and update the Statewide Suicide Prevention Plan.

This plan will provide a framework to help Nebraskans work together to prevent suicide and save lives, outlining best practices, shared strategies and a toolkit for community implementation.

To create the most effective plan, the foundation seeks to hear from as many Nebraskans as possible to further understand what it would take for our state to better support communities in instilling hope and saving lives from suicide.

Over the last few months, the Kim Foundation has conducted focus groups with over 175 participants across multiple demographics, geographical locations and experiences about the current state of mental health and suicide prevention efforts in Nebraska. Some initial insights include:

• Confirmation that stigma around mental health persists in our community;

• Nebraska is experiencing a shortage of providers, impacting access for those needing help;

• Cost of care is a huge barrier for community members;

• There are gaps in crisis response resources in our community; and

• A huge opportunity exists to increase prevention and collaboration.

In this next phase, the Kim Foundation is asking Nebraskans to take a few moments to provide feedback through a six-minute survey at https://bit.ly/3wloSJ0 — even if they have already participated in one of the recent focus groups.

The Kim Foundation wants to ensure that all parts of our state are engaged in this plan, both rural and urban. The survey will remain open through Wednesday, May 25.

