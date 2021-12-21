Citing vaccination levels, Lincoln to end months-long mask mandate

On the same day Lancaster County officials announced the first confirmed local case of the COVID-19 omicron variant, they said they will be dropping the countywide mask mandate.
City officials, in their weekly coronavirus briefing, referenced the availability of vaccines to everyone ages 5 and older and booster shots as the underlying rationale for allowing the directed health measure to expire at the end of the day Thursday.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said 84,000 Lancaster County residents have gotten booster shots. More than 203,000 county residents are fully vaccinated, which represents nearly 64% of the total population in the county.
Lancaster County reinstated its mask mandate in late August in the face of rising cases due to the delta variant and was the only city or county in the state to require masks in indoor settings over the past four months.
That led to criticism both from people who felt there shouldn't be a mask mandate and from supporters of the mandate who didn't feel it was being enforced.
However, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said neither fatigue over wearing masks nor issues with enforcement played into the decision to end the mandate.
Instead, she said the the county has made "critical progress" over the past year in battling the virus, helped largely by the vaccine.
"We are currently equipped with more tools and treatment options than before, and we are using them to reduce the spread of the virus and its variants," she said.
Even with a mask mandate and high rates of vaccination, COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations rose throughout the fall in Lancaster County, even though they have remained well below levels reached last fall and winter. That's likely due to the county's rate of vaccination, which is among the highest in the state.
After hitting a high of more than 1,200 cases the week ending Dec. 4, the county has seen its case numbers decline slightly the past two weeks, to just over 1,000 cases a week ago. However, that's still one of the highest weekly totals of 2021.
On a daily basis, the average number of cases declined from a high of 182 on Dec. 5 to 140 on Friday.
Lopez said the decrease was not a temporary one, but she also admitted that experience tells her, "we are likely to have another holiday bump at the end of this year," thanks to school being out and families holding holiday gatherings.
Unlike case numbers, hospitalizations have risen recently, with Lincoln reaching a 2021 high of 129 COVID-19 patients on Friday. That number had dropped to 112 on Monday, but it rose to 126 on Tuesday.
Those numbers have been driven by the delta variant, and it's unclear what the effect of the omicron variant will be. While it's more transmissible, some preliminary studies have shown it may cause milder cases.
Up until Tuesday, there had been seven total cases of omicron detected in the state, all in the Public Health Solutions district in southeast Nebraska.
However, in addition to the case in Lancaster County announced Tuesday, Douglas County said it confirmed 10 cases in people ranging in age from 5-56.
Lopez said she health officials are "actively investigating" the case right now, and she had no further details.
Because of its number of mutations, vaccines do not work as well against omicron, although studies have shown booster shots provide a significant level of protection.
Masks will still be required in some places, including hospitals, health care facilities and senior living centers, on public transportation and in the Lincoln Airport terminal.
Lopez said the county Health Department will strongly recommend that masks be worn in schools and at sporting events, theaters and other settings where people are seated close together.
She also said that some private businesses may institute their own mask mandates, and "they are within their rights to require this without a mandate from the county."
In a statement, Lincoln Public Schools officials said they will announce any changes to the district's pandemic protocols for the second semester on Wednesday, the last day of classes before the holiday break.
Classes in LPS are set to resume Jan. 5. The district is one of the few in the state with a mandate for all grades. Omaha Public Schools, which required masks for all students throughout the first semester, recently announced it would continue that policy for the second semester.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln told faculty and staff in an email Tuesday the campus would look at reverting to its COVID policies and procedures planned for the start of the 2021-22 school year, if the local mask mandate was allowed to expire.
The university's policy, which was announced before the county's directed health measure took effect, included requiring masks in settings where students worked in close proximity or for an extended period of time, including lab courses, performance courses such as dance, music and theater, art and design studios, and experiential learning opportunities.
It also allowed instructors or students who are unable to be vaccinated or have family members who are unable to be vaccinated because of health concerns submit requests to the university that masks be required in their classes.
UNL will make a decision on its COVID policies and procedures before the start of the spring semester on Jan. 18, spokeswoman Deb Fiddelke said.
9 charts that show how Lincoln and Nebraska are coping with COVID-19
Lancaster county COVID-19 deaths
Lancaster county COVID-19 cases
Lincoln hospital bed occupancy
Nebraska ICU capacity, by county
Nebraska hospital capacity, by county
Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine distribution
COVID-19 vaccination rates: How Nebraska compares
Nebraska COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU usage
Nebraska COVID-19 testing
