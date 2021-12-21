Citing vaccination levels, Lincoln to end months-long mask mandate

"We are currently equipped with more tools and treatment options than before, and we are using them to reduce the spread of the virus and its variants," she said.

Even with a mask mandate and high rates of vaccination, COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations rose throughout the fall in Lancaster County, even though they have remained well below levels reached last fall and winter. That's likely due to the county's rate of vaccination, which is among the highest in the state.

After hitting a high of more than 1,200 cases the week ending Dec. 4, the county has seen its case numbers decline slightly the past two weeks, to just over 1,000 cases a week ago. However, that's still one of the highest weekly totals of 2021.

On a daily basis, the average number of cases declined from a high of 182 on Dec. 5 to 140 on Friday.

Lopez said the decrease was not a temporary one, but she also admitted that experience tells her, "we are likely to have another holiday bump at the end of this year," thanks to school being out and families holding holiday gatherings.