Cindy Lange-Kubick: Losing your parents during a pandemic and finding peace in the process

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Georgia Duling went to see the doctor, she always grabbed a paper mask off the counter and tucked it in her purse.

She had a collection of them in her closet at Tabitha’s Harbor House, where she and her husband of 69 years lived.

When the coronavirus crept closer, she told her younger daughter where to find them, just in case she needed one.

“She remembered as a little girl the quarantine signs on the doors of homes with mumps or whooping cough,” daughter Janice Boosalis said last week. “She was very much aware the pandemic was looming.”

Georgia and Van Duling both died during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Georgia at the end of March, and Van 11 weeks later, both from lingering health problems.

The end for their mother came quickly, but the whole family was lucky, Boosalis said, to be able to be with their father in his last hours.

Saying their goodbyes, two at a time, temperatures taken, hands washed, wearing masks.

“I’ll never forget the final hours with my father,” Boosalis said. “I whispered into his ear, ‘Hey, Dad, it’s Janice. I hope it’s OK if I give you a shave.’”