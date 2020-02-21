CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hiring Fair Feb. 25

Are you looking to start or continue a career in health care? CHI Health St. Elizabeth will host a Hiring Fair from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 555 S. 70th St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clinical and non-clinical positions are available including lab positions and sterile processing, nursing (RNs, LPNs and CNAs), dietary services, respiratory services, environmental services, CT techs, ultrasound techs, x-ray techs, scrub techs and certified surgical technologists (CSTs).

Candidates should bring their resume and license and/or certification information if the position requires it. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted. Candidates should be prepared to spend about one hour in the interview process. Interviewees are encouraged to dress professionally. You will have an opportunity to ask questions during the interview process.

Walk-ins are welcome. Candidates can also register for the event and complete the application before the Hiring Fair at CHIhealth.com/Careers. Light refreshments and giveaways will be provided at the fair.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0