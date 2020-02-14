CHI Health Nebraska Heart open house Feb. 15

CHI Health Nebraska Heart is hosting a February Heart Month open house today, Feb. 15, from 8-10 a.m. at the hospital, 7500 S. 91st St.
You have free articles remaining.
A variety of free health screenings will be offered, including cardiovascular health risk assessments, blood pressure checks, and ankle-brachial index (ABI) and atrial fibrillation (AFIB) screenings.
In addition, Dr. Tim Gardner, interventional cardiologist, will make presentations about the heart from 8:30-9 a.m., and Dr. Heidi Hansen, vascular surgeon, will speak about vascular health from 9-9:30 a.m.