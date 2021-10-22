Carpenter to lead Nebraska Health Care Association

The Nebraska Health Care Association (NHCA) has named Jalene Carpenter as its next president and CEO starting Nov. 10.
Carpenter is an established member of Nebraska’s long-term care community. She began her career in long-term care as an office manager in Greeley, Colorado, eventually serving as administrator of South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, Nebraska, for eight years. Carpenter transitioned to Vetter Health Services’ home office in Elkhorn, where she supported operations in 10 facilities across Nebraska, Iowa and Wyoming.
She has spent the last three years engaging with Nebraska’s skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities as a vendor – first as director of customer success with NRC Health, then director of community advancement with Community Pharmacy. Carpenter has been a licensed nursing home administrator for 14 years.
Carpenter has been involved with NHCA’s work for 12 years, including service on the board of directors and many committees. She served on the founding committee to develop NHCA’s first leadership program and is an advocate for NHCA’s political action committee.
At the national level, Carpenter has represented Nebraska as a delegate on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., through participation in the American Health Care Association-National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA-NCAL) Congressional Briefing, at AHCA-NCAL’s Quality Summit, and as an AHCA-NCAL Future Leader of Long-Term Care in America.
She serves as a regular speaker on the topics of quality and leadership at the state and national level. As a nursing home administrator, Carpenter led teams through their journeys to earn 2014 Bronze and 2016 Silver AHCA-NCAL National Quality Awards.
“Throughout the three-month process of identifying NHCA’s next president and CEO, the hope was to find someone from our great state who truly understands our needs and can inspire others,” said Mark Iverson, chair of the Nebraska Assisted Living Association. “We are so glad to have found that person in Jalene.”
“Jalene’s background, enthusiasm and vision are the perfect ingredients for what’s needed to lead our association,” said Kari Wockenfuss, chair of the Nebraska Nursing Facility Association. “She exudes NHCA’s core values of integrity, professionalism, quality and stewardship, and will be an exceptional leader for our profession.”