Carpenter to lead Nebraska Health Care Association

The Nebraska Health Care Association (NHCA) has named Jalene Carpenter as its next president and CEO starting Nov. 10.

Carpenter is an established member of Nebraska’s long-term care community. She began her career in long-term care as an office manager in Greeley, Colorado, eventually serving as administrator of South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, Nebraska, for eight years. Carpenter transitioned to Vetter Health Services’ home office in Elkhorn, where she supported operations in 10 facilities across Nebraska, Iowa and Wyoming.

She has spent the last three years engaging with Nebraska’s skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities as a vendor – first as director of customer success with NRC Health, then director of community advancement with Community Pharmacy. Carpenter has been a licensed nursing home administrator for 14 years.

Carpenter has been involved with NHCA’s work for 12 years, including service on the board of directors and many committees. She served on the founding committee to develop NHCA’s first leadership program and is an advocate for NHCA’s political action committee.