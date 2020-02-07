Caregiver support meetings begin Feb. 19

Caregivers of family members are urged to attend a series of Aging Partners Caregiver Support Group meetings beginning in February. The schedule is as follows:

• Every third Wednesday of the month beginning Feb. 19, from 2 to 3 p.m., Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. Ninth St.

• Every fourth Tuesday of the month beginning May 26, 10 to 11 a.m., Aging Partners Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.

The support groups are designed to provide hope, information and a safe environment to share concerns with an emphasis on who takes care of the caregiver.

The meetings are open to individuals of any age who provide care for an adult age 60 and over; those who provide care for a person with Alzheimer’s disease, a brain injury or related brain disorder; and individuals over age 55 who are raising a grandchild.

The meetings will be led by Sandy Lutz, a licensed independent mental health practitioner and Aging Partners program supervisor.

Contributions are accepted but not required for this Older American’s Act service. For more details, call 402-441-6590 or email salutz@lincoln.ne.gov. More information on Aging Partners can be found at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

