Businesses encouraged to join cycling competition in September

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department urges Lincoln businesses to join Cycle September Lincoln, a program to encourage bicycling and inform future decisions about bicycle infrastructure.

The free competition is open to Lincoln organizations that can earn points by encouraging staff members to ride a bike between Sept. 1 and 30. To register, visit lovetoride.net/Lincoln.

Kellee Van Bruggen, transportation planner, said more than 30 organizations and nearly 200 individuals have already signed up for the event.

“During this time of social distancing, the National Bike Challenge and Cycle September offer a chance to participate in a fun community-wide activity with thousands of others while still maintaining a safe distance from one another,” Van Bruggen said. “Cycle September Lincoln is a wonderful opportunity for our businesses and residents to realize the benefits of riding a bike. Lincoln’s reputation as a great biking city is an important economic development tool.”

The Love to Ride website allows participants to log rides, set goals, encourage friends and co-workers to try cycling, get details about weekly prizes from local partners, and view a live Cycle September leaderboard.