Executive Director Hannah Elliott, a longtime member of the senior housing industry, has come on board to lead the management team at The Woodlands at Hillcrest. The senior living community opened in April 2018 at 9421 Gable Pines Road, near Hillcrest Country Club.
Elliott has served rural and urban communities in Nebraska as a licensed nursing home administrator and as an assisted living administrator. She earned MBA and master’s degrees in gerontology and has taught classes for UNL and UNO in gerontology as an adjunct professor. She and her husband, Kenny, have three sons: Malachi, Isaac and Gideon.
She leads a senior living community that features exceptional services and amenities in an outstanding location. The Woodlands at Hillcrest has 65 assisted living one- and two-bedroom apartments and studios, with a wide range of 10 floor plans, and 24 memory care units.
Megan Peck has joined The Woodlands at Hillcrest as director of health services. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of Arkansas, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing through the Creighton Accelerated Nursing Curriculum. A native of Lincoln, she is a former nurse manager and director of nursing at several skilled nursing rehab settings. She and her husband, Jason, have three sons: Sam, Carter and Jackson.
Barb Tyler, a veteran of 14-plus years in the senior living industry, is director of community relations. Since 1993, she also holds a Realtor license, is a member of Rotary 14 and LIBA, and a Life Member of the UNL Alumni Association. Tyler has also been a certified Alzheimer’s Association support group leader. She and her husband, Julian, have three sons, Jack, Jeff and Jim Bangert, and five grandchildren.
Check out more details at woodlandsathillcrest.com