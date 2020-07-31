BUSINESS NOTE: Nebraska Cheer Center under new ownership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The new owners of the Nebraska Cheer Center are familiar names to Lincoln’s youth athletics scene.

Ed and Serena Aasen, who opened Pioneer Gymnastics Academy in 1987, assumed ownership of Nebraska Cheer Center on May 15. The 14,000-square-foot facility at 1210 Infinity Court in southwest Lincoln comprises a main gym with two full cheer floors and two smaller gyms, and serves both boys and girls ranging in age from 3-year-olds through high school.

“We infuse tumbling and cheer together,” said Ed Aasen. “We fill a variety of different niches. We are dedicated to giving each athlete the ultimate cheerleading experience. As we get to know each athlete, we will help them set and reach goals, learn the value of commitment and teamwork, and see their dreams become reality.”

The large facility’s main gym alone spans 10,000 square feet and is complemented by an additional 4,000 square feet, which houses a junior gym, pro-shop, lobby and office. Aasen said the large size of the facility currently allows it to serve as many as 50 to 70 youngsters at any given time. They are currently running smaller numbers due to the social-distancing requirements and large-gathering limitations now in effect due to the COVID-19 crisis.