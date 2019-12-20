BUSINESS NOTE: Giving spirit evident year-round at The Landing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Knitting has been part of her life since she came down with rheumatic fever at age 13 and her homebound teacher showed her how. Holm knows lots of patterns but makes her own now. “This is a fun thing to do, because I don’t read any directions. I just do it my own way.”

That includes color choice. Staying away from the traditional pastel pinks and blues, she goes for bright colors, like the yellow and green hat she recently completed from a leftover skein of sock yarn her daughter was using.

Contributing to the quality of life right on their own senior living campus through music are Suanne Stange and Art Bates. Bates shares the gift of piano playing once a month at Sunday worship services, offering up a prelude, postlude, hymn accompaniment and background music during Communion. The son of a Methodist pastor, he always played organ and piano in church and went on to study music at Nebraska Wesleyan.

“It just seems part of my being to do that,” Bates said.

Although the 89-year-old struggles with arthritis and carpal tunnel syndrome and has thought about giving up playing for the public, he sticks with it because his fellow residents are so appreciative. “I’m glad to do something that they enjoy, that contributes,” he said. “It makes you feel wanted, needed.”