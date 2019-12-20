BUSINESS NOTE: Giving spirit evident year-round at The Landing

Residents with “servant hearts” is what Pastor Renae Johnson calls them. They share their gifts and time to support fellow residents and also reach out to touch the Lincoln community.
Some examples include assisting vision-impaired neighbors, women gathering to create child-sized quilts for refugees and other children in need, and ongoing support for Haxby’s Bears by collecting stuffed animals for children in crisis. Currently residents at The Landing are piling up donations of coats, hats and gloves on a sleigh to give to Community Action.
“It’s all part of the Immanuel Communities mission -- Christ-centered service to our seniors, each other and the community,” said Stacie Sumovich, senior living consultant at The Landing at Williamsburg Village.
Lavonne Coash-Briggs stepped up to help with Immanuel Communities’ Stuff the Bus event at Williamsburg Hy-Vee earlier this fall. For the past three years, she’s handed out flyers with suggested food items to shoppers. The food collected goes to the Food Bank of Lincoln.
“It’s quite rewarding,” she said. “The people are getting so they expect us.”
Landing resident Ann Holm continued a tradition of knitting baby hats for newborns after coming to The Landing. Her craft club gathers monthly in her apartment to count up caps knitted since the last meeting and make more. She averages about six a month. Holm chose to specialize in preemie hats, which go to CHI Health St. Elizabeth, because she gave birth to a preemie herself 55 years ago.
You have free articles remaining.
Knitting has been part of her life since she came down with rheumatic fever at age 13 and her homebound teacher showed her how. Holm knows lots of patterns but makes her own now. “This is a fun thing to do, because I don’t read any directions. I just do it my own way.”
That includes color choice. Staying away from the traditional pastel pinks and blues, she goes for bright colors, like the yellow and green hat she recently completed from a leftover skein of sock yarn her daughter was using.
Contributing to the quality of life right on their own senior living campus through music are Suanne Stange and Art Bates. Bates shares the gift of piano playing once a month at Sunday worship services, offering up a prelude, postlude, hymn accompaniment and background music during Communion. The son of a Methodist pastor, he always played organ and piano in church and went on to study music at Nebraska Wesleyan.
“It just seems part of my being to do that,” Bates said.
Although the 89-year-old struggles with arthritis and carpal tunnel syndrome and has thought about giving up playing for the public, he sticks with it because his fellow residents are so appreciative. “I’m glad to do something that they enjoy, that contributes,” he said. “It makes you feel wanted, needed.”
Stange is a member of The Landing Belles, a sextet ensemble, and Silver Chords, a mixed choir. Silver Chords provides music at The Landing, but The Landing Belles sing for additional audiences, including the Immanuel Communities headquarters in Omaha, Yankee Hill Village and Harbor House and Cove House, two skilled nursing facilities operated by Tabitha in collaboration with Immanuel and The Landing.
Landing Belles began when a friend asked Stange if she would like to sing in a barbershop quartet. Eventually it expanded to a sextet.
One of the rewards of singing at The Cove House and Harbor House is associating with residents who have transitioned there from The Landing, Stange shared. Some are former Silver Chords members who enjoy singing hymns along with the sextet. “It brings smiles to our faces as well as theirs.”