BUSINESS NOTE: Fitness classes focus on helping mature adults remain independent

Staying active and participating in regular exercise is one of the most important things you can do to age successfully, said Peggy Apthorpe, coordinator of Aging Partners’ Health and Fitness Program.
“Older people at all fitness levels benefit more from exercise than any other age group,” Apthorpe explained.
Community health and fitness classes can help older adults remain independent, added Tracie Foreman, an Aging Partners personal trainer and instructor. At Dance for Life class, Foreman leads participants in a combination of line dancing and coordination exercises with a focus on balance, strength and cardio health. Dance steps are done to upbeat oldies music in circle fashion and sometimes with props like plastic bags, paper plates, Dyna bands and dowels.
Sixty-nine-year-old Sue Schroeppel takes advantage of three classes at Cotner Center Condominiums every Monday: Dance for Life, Tai Chi – Continuing 24 Form, and Qigong Refresh and Recharge. Her rheumatology doctor is all for it.
Schroeppel, who has arthritis, finds Qigong Refresh and Recharge calming and low impact. The ancient, meditative practice focuses on slow, gentle movements and promotes clear thinking and focus, increases flexibility and energy, and reduces muscle and joint pain. “I can move a little more afterward. I feel more flexible, and I do miss it when I don’t go, ” she said.
New fitness class sessions will begin in January at nine different locations. Several of the classes are evidence-based, meaning research has shown that they prevent falls and help older adults remain independent. Tai Chi Moving for Better Balance classes are designed to improve balance and prevent falls. Tai Chi for Arthritis classes are proven to relieve pain and improve health. Diabetes Self-Management workshops improve health by increasing participant knowledge and confidence about managing his/her condition.
There is a minimal suggested contribution per class of $2 to $5. For more information, contact Aging Partners at 402-441-7575.