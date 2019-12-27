BUSINESS NOTE: Fitness classes focus on helping mature adults remain independent

Staying active and participating in regular exercise is one of the most important things you can do to age successfully, said Peggy Apthorpe, coordinator of Aging Partners’ Health and Fitness Program.

“Older people at all fitness levels benefit more from exercise than any other age group,” Apthorpe explained.

Community health and fitness classes can help older adults remain independent, added Tracie Foreman, an Aging Partners personal trainer and instructor. At Dance for Life class, Foreman leads participants in a combination of line dancing and coordination exercises with a focus on balance, strength and cardio health. Dance steps are done to upbeat oldies music in circle fashion and sometimes with props like plastic bags, paper plates, Dyna bands and dowels.

Sixty-nine-year-old Sue Schroeppel takes advantage of three classes at Cotner Center Condominiums every Monday: Dance for Life, Tai Chi – Continuing 24 Form, and Qigong Refresh and Recharge. Her rheumatology doctor is all for it.