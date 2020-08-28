BUSINESS NOTE: Employee longevity strengthens award-winning Yankee Hill Village

Ryan said the employees’ commitment to excellence is evident to visitors. “This staff is so caring … you can tell that this is where they want to be.”

“Welcoming” and “friendly” are among the adjectives used most often to describe the employees and the environment in which they work, Ryan noted. “It’s a very social community with an emphasis on personal care. We’ve got a very lively bunch working here, which adds to the fun.”

She added: “When residents and families look at YHV, they like the idea of experienced staff at an established community, as this brings a sense of security. As one family member told me, ‘You run a tight ship here,’ meaning that our team communicates well with each other. They have well-thought-out processes and established practices that result in great care.”

Choices for residents

Yankee Hill Village is home to 47 residents living in independent-living apartments, 16 in the memory support area and 59 in assisted living.