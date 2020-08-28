BUSINESS NOTE: Employee longevity strengthens award-winning Yankee Hill Village

There is a direct correlation between the longevity of the employees at Immanuel’s Yankee Hill Village (formerly Clark Jeary) and the Bronze Award it received through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, says Melissa Ryan, executive director of the facility at 8401 S. 33rd St.
“We’re blessed to have many dedicated, long-term employees,” said Ryan, the retirement community’s executive director since December 2018. The 71 full- and part-time employees at YHV exemplify the performance excellence levels associated with the award program, sponsored by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL), she said.
The award program provides a pathway for providers of long-term and post-acute services to journey toward performance excellence. It is based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program.
Long-time service
Ryan said seven employees at Yankee Hill Village have at least 12 years of service to the retirement community, led by 40-year employee Jean Hakel, who provides beautician services for the residents. Carla Abendroth, senior living consultant, is marking her 25th anniversary with the company this year. Employees with between 12 and 18 years of service are: Joyce Clough, 18 years, administrative assistant; Beth Alberts, 17 years, lifestyles coordinator; Katie Johnson, 14 years, assisted living supervisor; Kori Rodriguez, 14 years, lead LPN nurse; and Pat Kuhl, 12 years, environmental services manager.
Ryan said the employees’ commitment to excellence is evident to visitors. “This staff is so caring … you can tell that this is where they want to be.”
“Welcoming” and “friendly” are among the adjectives used most often to describe the employees and the environment in which they work, Ryan noted. “It’s a very social community with an emphasis on personal care. We’ve got a very lively bunch working here, which adds to the fun.”
She added: “When residents and families look at YHV, they like the idea of experienced staff at an established community, as this brings a sense of security. As one family member told me, ‘You run a tight ship here,’ meaning that our team communicates well with each other. They have well-thought-out processes and established practices that result in great care.”
Choices for residents
Yankee Hill Village is home to 47 residents living in independent-living apartments, 16 in the memory support area and 59 in assisted living.
Residents enjoy a number of options. Some of the apartments feature a full kitchen and patio. YHV is unique in that it offers different levels of care within a community, based on a resident’s needs and wishes, and offers one-level living that provides immediate courtyard access for nearly all apartments.
Features at Yankee Hill Village were built with comfort and security in mind, with full-service dining experiences, maintenance-free accommodations and an easy-to-understand pricing structure. The retirement community also offers Thrive by Immanuel – a wellness program that opened in April 2018 with the hiring of Wellness Director Tim Soenksen.
Pastor David Kingsborough joined the staff last September and brings pastoral care on a personal level. Immanuel communities have a rich Christian heritage.
History
The retirement community originated in October 1963 as Clark Jeary Retirement Community, located east of Lincoln Pius X High School. In 2004, Clark Jeary broke ground at South 33rd and Yankee Hill Road; the new retirement community opened in April 2006.
A new Memory Support area was added in March 2015 on the southwest edge of the campus.
In 2017, new ownership assumed the reins as Immanuel added Clark Jeary to its brand of retirement communities, which now span across southeast Nebraska and central Iowa.
Today, YHV is celebrating the first anniversary of its name: Clark Jeary was renamed Yankee Hill Village on Aug. 29, 2019.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!