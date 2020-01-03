BUSINESS NOTE: Aging Partners Fitness Center helps all fitness levels reach personal goals

Three times a week, Steve Larrick walks to the Aging Partners Fitness Center at 555 S. Ninth St. to run through his workout regimen.
“The gym is really a wonderful resource for seniors to build strength at their own speed,” says the 67-year-old retiree. One of Larrick’s favorite gym features is the stretching station, a cage-like apparatus that includes diagrams of 30 different stretching positions. Larrick uses it as a gauge for where his muscle groups are at prior to weight lifting.
It is also one of his last stops. For the grand finale, Larrick heads to the whole-body vibration platform. He said it stimulates all of the connections in the body and wakes up the cells. “I try to move all of the muscle groups when I’m on the platform,” he shared.
You have free articles remaining.
“My whole body is glowing when I get done,” he said of his fitness center experience.
Larrick has gained an inch in height since he started working out at the fitness center a year ago (and doing yoga regularly at home). His posture is better, too. “I’m getting muscles working the way they’re supposed to,” he explained.
Peggy Apthorpe, coordinator of the Health and Fitness Program for Aging Partners, said a personal trainer helps acclimate members to the equipment and set up a program to meet their personal goals. She emphasized that the Center is for people of all ages and all different fitness levels, from those in wheelchairs to the fit and athletic. The goal is to help members make gains in four basic areas: strength, endurance, flexibility and balance.
Aging Partners Fitness Center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trainers are available Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment.
There is a suggested monthly contribution of $10 for caregivers and those 60 and over and $15 for those under 60. To schedule a session with a personal trainer, call 402-441-7575.