Join the Lincoln Track Club and the Lincoln Running Company for the granddaddy of them all -- the 43rd annual Buffalo Run on Sunday, Sept. 8, starting at 8 a.m. north of Pinewood Bowl in Pioneers Park.
This scenic 5-mile course will put your training to the test with its hills ... and hills ... and hills. But did we mention scenic?
Runners who have finished five or more previous Buffalo Runs will win a Buffalo Run Award Winner T-shirt if they run faster than the average of their five most recent Buffalo Runs. Be sure to indicate on your entry form if you are eligible.
To register, go to https://bit.ly/2KNND91.