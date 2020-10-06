 Skip to main content
Bryan starting to feel strain of high numbers of COVID-19 patients
Bryan starting to feel strain of high numbers of COVID-19 patients

Consistently high numbers of COVID-19 patients have led to some issues with bed availability and concerns about staffing levels at Bryan Health.

Less than three weeks ago, the hospital system had fewer than 20 patients with the disease, but that number quickly jumped above 30, then 40, then 50 before peaking at 54 on Friday. Its COVID patient numbers have dropped back into the 40s, but have stayed consistently high, with 46 patients in the hospital as of Tuesday.

That has followed a local spike in cases that has seen Lincoln post its highest weekly case numbers of the entire pandemic in the past month and a half.

The hospitalized patients are also older and sicker than they have been in the past. Bryan at one point had 20 COVID-19 patients in intensive care last week and had 13 as of Tuesday.

The hospital system has about 30 full-time dedicated ICU beds, with the capability to go up to about 90 if needed, said John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center.

However, COVID-19 patients aren't the only patients needing ICU beds, so the hospital system has been stretched recently.

Woodrich said that "in general," Bryan is not turning away patients because of capacity issues.

However, there have been instances when non-COVID patients needing an ICU bed have had to be diverted to other hospitals, he said. He also said some patients needing to be admitted after coming into the emergency department have had to wait longer than normal for a bed to open up.

Woodrich said Bryan has made adjustments, such as caring for some ICU patients on its progressive care floor and opening a 17-bed unit this week to "alleviate pressure and avoid patients needing to wait for a bed."

He said the hospital is still accepting transfers of COVID-19 patients from smaller rural hospitals, and 21 of its patients were from outside Lancaster County as of Tuesday.

"We have not turned away COVID-19 patients due to capacity constraints," Woodrich said.

Woodrich's comments came a day after officials from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine warned of strained hospital capacity in the state as COVID-19 hospitalizations have set a record.

As of Tuesday evening, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 262 hospitalizations, nine fewer than the record set Monday. The agency has so far confirmed 48,757 cases and 507 deaths.

Bryan has adequate capacity, and it can physically create more critical care beds if needed, but it may not have enough people to staff them all.

"Staffing issues are without doubt our primary concern as it relates to critical care units," Woodrich said.

He said there are a finite number of doctors, nurses and other personnel with the training needed to care for critically ill patients, and "they have been working extraordinarily hard and long hours for months."

One thing that would definitely make things worse is if the number of COVID-19 patients remains high when flu season starts up in a few weeks.

Woodrich said such a scenario presents a number of problems, including the prospect of staff members getting sick. He said there already is a significant nursing shortage in Lincoln and throughout Nebraska, and the number and availability of traveling nurses "is currently uncommonly low."

A bad flu season would tax Bryan's ICUs from both a physical and staffing perspective, he said, and could lead to the need to suspend elective surgeries again, as it did in April.

Health officials have been encouraging people to get flu shots before the end of this month. Joel Greisen, a pediatrician with Lincoln Pediatric Group, said the practice had a drive-thru flu shot clinic last month that gave about 300 vaccinations, and it has another one planned for this weekend.

Greisen said his practice has seen more than 700 children since the start of school for respiratory illness symptoms, and only 33 of those tested positive for COVID-19, which he said shows that there are a lot of different ailments going around.

Though local officials have not reported any flu cases yet, it likely won't be long.

Woodrich said early reports from the Southern Hemisphere, which sees influenza earlier in the year, have trended toward a less-severe flu season, and he's hoping that will carry over to the U.S. flu season.

"We are hopeful that ongoing masking and diligent hand washing will hopefully lower the influenza rates," he said.

But those measures only help, with both COVID and flu, if people follow them.

Woodrich said he's seen coronavirus fatigue because "everybody wants it to be over," but it's not over and it's not going to be over any time soon.

"Please wear your mask," he said. "Please social distance and try to avoid the big gatherings."

