Bryan starting to feel strain of high numbers of COVID-19 patients

Consistently high numbers of COVID-19 patients have led to some issues with bed availability and concerns about staffing levels at Bryan Health.

Less than three weeks ago, the hospital system had fewer than 20 patients with the disease, but that number quickly jumped above 30, then 40, then 50 before peaking at 54 on Friday. Its COVID patient numbers have dropped back into the 40s, but have stayed consistently high, with 46 patients in the hospital as of Tuesday.

That has followed a local spike in cases that has seen Lincoln post its highest weekly case numbers of the entire pandemic in the past month and a half.

The hospitalized patients are also older and sicker than they have been in the past. Bryan at one point had 20 COVID-19 patients in intensive care last week and had 13 as of Tuesday.

The hospital system has about 30 full-time dedicated ICU beds, with the capability to go up to about 90 if needed, said John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center.

However, COVID-19 patients aren't the only patients needing ICU beds, so the hospital system has been stretched recently.

Woodrich said that "in general," Bryan is not turning away patients because of capacity issues.