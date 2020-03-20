Bryan officials: Act like Covid-19 is already in Lincoln

Bryan Health officials on Friday echoed comments made earlier in the week by the state's top infectious disease doctor that there likely are COVID-19 infections in Lincoln even though one has not yet been confirmed by testing.

"I think we have to act like it's here," said John Trapp, Bryan's vice president of medical affairs.

Trapp said that if there had been more extensive testing for the disease in Lincoln, a case likely would have been identified by now.

Bryan has done only 21 COVID-19 tests to date, with 20 coming back negative. One test is currently pending, and the patient is in the hospital in isolation but not critically ill, said Dr. Alissa Clough.

Clough also said that Bryan had tested one patient who died for COVID-19, but the results came back negative.

As of Friday morning, only 60 COVID-19 tests had been done in Lancaster County, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Of those, there have been 55 negative results and five are pending. The county also said it is monitoring 160 people due to their travel history.