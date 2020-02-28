Bryan Health says it has tested for cases of coronavirus

Bryan Health officials said Friday that they have tested a couple of people for potential coronavirus infections, but the tests were negative.

Lisa Vail, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, said the tests were done based on patient symptoms and their travel history.

Vail said all people who come to the emergency department at either Bryan East or West Campus hospitals with symptoms of respiratory infection are asked about their travel history and whether they have been in contact with people who have traveled.

That's the best way to determine if someone is at risk of infection with COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, because its primary symptoms, fever and lower respiratory tract congestion, are similar to those of other respiratory diseases, said Tobias Watson, Bryan's emergency preparedness coordinator.

Vail and Watson briefed the media Friday on the plan Bryan has in place and the steps it's taken to prepare for a local case of the newly diagnosed respiratory illness that has infected tens of thousands of people abroad and has killed close to 3,000.