Bryan Health donates over 800 jump ropes to schools

In January and February, Bryan Health pledged to donate a jump rope to local schools for every HeartAware screening completed.

Over 800 HeartAware screenings were completed, which means local schools will receive over 800 jump ropes to promote heart health.

Last week, Dr. Ryan Shelstad, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Bryan Heart, personally delivered jump ropes to students at Villa Marie Home and School in Waverly. Shelstad educated students on the importance of healthy eating and exercise to create a heart healthy lifestyle. He even challenged students to a jump roping contest to see who could jump rope the longest.

Following time with Shelstad, one Villa Marie student ate all of his green beans at lunch and said, “I’m always going to eat heart healthy!”

Jump ropes are being donated to Lincoln Public Schools, Lincoln Catholic Schools and Lincoln Lutheran.

HeartAware is a free and confidential online heart screening that provides participants with their heart age and risk for heart disease. If people are found to be at risk, they can choose to meet with a nurse and discuss ways to improve heart health.

If you would like to take a screening, visit bryanhealth.org/heartaware.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0