You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan CEO encourages caution as numbers stabilize
View Comments
editor's pick

Bryan CEO encourages caution as numbers stabilize

{{featured_button_text}}

As Lincoln's testing and hospitalization needs have stabilized, local officials at Bryan Health are gearing up for a fall that could place more pressure on the community's COVID-19 response.

In a Thursday media briefing, Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said testing availability exceeds demand right now in Lincoln, both at Bryan and other sites. Although numbers are stabilizing, he encouraged continued mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing, especially as schools begin to open up.

“We know that as schools open, there could be more testing that occurs or more outbreaks," he said.

Bryan has worked with its third-party testing lab to keep wait times low, Woodrich said, but if demand for testing increases this fall, those waits are likely to rise as well.

White House warns Omaha is among 9 cities nationally with concerning coronavirus numbers

Those awaiting test results should stay home and social distance as much as possible, he said, as interactions before a test result can make contact tracing very difficult for positive cases. 

The Bryan Health system has conducted more than 18,000 tests, Woodrich said, accounting for about 40% of all tests in the county. Bryan has nine COVID-19 patients, five from Lancaster County. Two patients are on ventilators.

Bryan counted 479 patients overnight Wednesday, Woodrich said, as the hospital begins to accept more patients for reasons unrelated to COVID-19.

89% of rural Nebraskans think infectious diseases will have major impact
Watch Now: Attorneys lay out case for, against shutting down Madsen's over health measure violations

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News