Bryan CEO encourages caution as numbers stabilize

As Lincoln's testing and hospitalization needs have stabilized, local officials at Bryan Health are gearing up for a fall that could place more pressure on the community's COVID-19 response.

In a Thursday media briefing, Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said testing availability exceeds demand right now in Lincoln, both at Bryan and other sites. Although numbers are stabilizing, he encouraged continued mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing, especially as schools begin to open up.

“We know that as schools open, there could be more testing that occurs or more outbreaks," he said.

Bryan has worked with its third-party testing lab to keep wait times low, Woodrich said, but if demand for testing increases this fall, those waits are likely to rise as well.