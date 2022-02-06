BRAN plans week-long ride for June

The annual Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska, canceled in 2020 and 2021 by the pandemic, is set to take riders through Nebraska's Sandhills this summer.

The year's BRAN, with the theme Nebraska -- Best by Bicycle, will be staged June 5-11, with riders starting in Alliance and finishing in Wahoo. Overnight stops are planned in Hyannis, Thedford, Callaway, Ord, St. Edward and Shelby.

Participants can choose to ride all seven days, or join BRAN for three- or four-day rides. Cost to participate is $350 for the full ride, and $200 or $150 for shorter rides. Entry fee includes refreshments, transportation of gear, hot showers and commemorative T-shirts and water bottles. The entry fee will increase after April 15.

Bus rides to Alliance will be available at an additional cost.

Cyclists will ride on paved shoulders along Nebraska 2 from Alliance to Dunning before dropping south to Callaway on the longest ride of this year's event.

BRAN typically has over 600 participants who range from age 8 to 85 and come from across the country.

Information and registration is available at the ride's website, bran-inc.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.