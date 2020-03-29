You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Boys State, Girls State canceled
View Comments

Boys State, Girls State canceled

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The 2020 Boys State and Girls State of Nebraska sessions have been cancelled, according to letters sent to participants. 

Nicole Vance, American Legion Auxiliary 2020 Cornhusker Girls State chairman said in a March 20 letter the participants will be able to write down on a resume they were selected to attend the 2020 session.

Amid outbreak, Bryan College of Health Sciences students move their preparations online

"You will also be receiving a certificate and a 2020 Girls State pin," her letter said.

Girls State had registered approximately 400 delegates this year.

Cornhusker Boys State Program Director David Salak said in his letter of March 19 that the organization had no choice but to cancel the boys session. 

"I can assure you this decision was not reached in haste," he said. "We weighed all options but in each case the single deciding factor always came to the health and safety of those in the program."

The program will refund all application fees. It was expecting 350 paid applications and 24 unpaid applications, he said.

Ord pharmacists making hand sanitizer for central Nebraska residents
UNMC study gives more indication of airborne transmission of coronavirus
Ricketts discusses Nebraska's coronavirus plans on CNN

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News