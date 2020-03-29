Boys State, Girls State canceled

The 2020 Boys State and Girls State of Nebraska sessions have been cancelled, according to letters sent to participants.

Nicole Vance, American Legion Auxiliary 2020 Cornhusker Girls State chairman said in a March 20 letter the participants will be able to write down on a resume they were selected to attend the 2020 session.

"You will also be receiving a certificate and a 2020 Girls State pin," her letter said.

Girls State had registered approximately 400 delegates this year.

Cornhusker Boys State Program Director David Salak said in his letter of March 19 that the organization had no choice but to cancel the boys session.

"I can assure you this decision was not reached in haste," he said. "We weighed all options but in each case the single deciding factor always came to the health and safety of those in the program."

The program will refund all application fees. It was expecting 350 paid applications and 24 unpaid applications, he said.

