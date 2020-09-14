Black Hills technician receives award for doing lifesaving CPR

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What seemed like a typical gas leak call this summer soon became a lifesaving moment for Black Hills Energy service technician Lance Bruner.

"It was kind of a wild experience. I'm glad that the guy is OK," said Bruner, who performed CPR on an unconscious man while on a service call. "It's one of those things where you can do all of the training, but when it actually happens, you have to do everything that you've learned and put it into a situation like that."

Bruner was the on-call technician July 3 when he received a gas leak call at an apartment complex at about 7:30 a.m.

At the apartment building, Bruner said the landlord opened an apartment door and they found the man on the floor. Bruner received gas readings from the stove that had been left on.

"Once I dragged (the unconscious tenant) out, he wasn't responding to anything, so we called 911 and I did CPR on him," Bruner said. "After 15 compressions, he started to resist a little bit. So he was still breathing."

Bruner said Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel arrived and transported the man to a hospital. The fire department inspected the rest of the apartments for any other gas problems.