Biking: Pandemic relief for the body and mind

During a pandemic that kept people confined with or isolated from loved ones, as well as the lives they knew, biking became a popular respite.

According to People for Bikes, since March 2020, 4% of the U.S. adult population rode a bike for the first time in one or more years, or for the first time ever. In Lincoln, with over 135 miles of recreational and commuter trails to explore, bike and pedestrian traffic increased 20% from April to September 2020.

Reap the benefits. During the pandemic, biking has given people a healthy way to escape the confines of home or a safe way to hang out with friends. But biking has offered more. Regular cycling can help reduce fat, build muscle mass and increase your metabolism. It is also low-impact, so it causes less injury and strain on joints than many forms of exercise. Focusing on the road ahead can steer your mind away from daily concerns, and the endorphins released during exercise can further reduce stress and anxiety.