Aug. 9 golf event to benefit Clinic with a Heart

This year’s golf tournament fundraiser for Clinic with a Heart will begin with registration at 11 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at noon Monday, Aug. 9, at Hillcrest Country Club, 9401 East O St.
All proceeds will go directly to providing free medical services to those in need in our community.
To register or for event sponsorship information, contact Julie Forsman at julie@clinicwithaheart.org.
