 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 9 golf event to benefit Clinic with a Heart
0 Comments

Aug. 9 golf event to benefit Clinic with a Heart

  • 0

This year’s golf tournament fundraiser for Clinic with a Heart will begin with registration at 11 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at noon Monday, Aug. 9, at Hillcrest Country Club, 9401 East O St.

All proceeds will go directly to providing free medical services to those in need in our community.

To register or for event sponsorship information, contact Julie Forsman at julie@clinicwithaheart.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Remote learning brought some positive changes for students

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News