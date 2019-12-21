Ask the Doctors: Explaining a lingering bruise

Dear Doctor: How long should a bruise last? I broke my fibula nearly nine months ago, but I still have a yellowish discoloration on my shin, above the fracture. What could it be? My doctor is unconcerned.

Dear Reader: When you get a bruise, or contusion, it means that the small blood vessels beneath the skin are damaged and leaking blood. This can occur as the result of a physical injury, certain nutritional deficiencies or a medical condition, such as end-stage kidney disease, leukemia, bleeding disorders and some cancers. When blood seeps into the soft tissues beneath the skin, it causes the dark coloration that we recognize as a bruise.

As a bruise heals, the body breaks down and reabsorbs the blood and lymph fluid released by the injury. During this process, the bruise goes through an array of varied and vivid colors, including bluish-purple, green, yellow and brown. How long it takes for the visible effects of the bruise to vanish depends on the location and the extent of the injury, the person's age and their skin tone. People with pale skin tend to show bruises more readily than those with darker pigmentation, as do the elderly, whose skin becomes thinner with age. In most cases, a bruise will take from two to four weeks to heal completely.