As hospitalizations continue to climb, Bryan officials tout vaccinations

The rise in cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska so far has been driven by the COVID-19 delta variant, which has been the dominant strain of the disease for several months now.

However, a new variant, omicron, has appeared in the past few weeks, including in Southeast Nebraska, where six cases were found last week.

No more local cases of the variant have been identified, but it's likely a matter of time.

Dr. Jim Nora, Bryan's medical director for infection prevention, said that while the omicron variant is more transmissible, there's some evidence it causes more mild disease.

However, Nora said, "it would have to be much less virulent to make up for the increased transmission."

He encouraged people to get vaccinated if they have not yet done so and to get a booster shot if they are eligible.

Research has shown the booster shot gives people robust immunity against the delta variant, and some early studies show it may provide good immunity against the omicron variant.