As hospitalizations continue to climb, Bryan officials tout vaccinations

On a day when COVID-19 hospitalization numbers in Nebraska rose above 600 for the first time in nearly a year, officials from Bryan Health discussed the importance of vaccinations, including booster shots.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 dashboard showed 604 hospitalizations as of Wednesday night, the highest number since Dec. 18, 2020. Those patients are taking up 13% of the state's total hospital beds and 35% of intensive-care beds.
More than half the patients, 320, are in hospitals in Douglas County, which has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 patients. A month ago, the county's hospitals had fewer than 200 people hospitalized with the disease.
Lincoln hospitals have not seen the same spike. As of Wednesday, there were 103 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, which is about the same number as there was three months ago.
Lincoln saw a spike in hospitalizations after school started, and the numbers have stayed pretty steady between about 80 and 110 patients since then.
But that sustained patient load has been stressful, and Bryan Health officials Thursday discussed operating two hospital campuses at near-capacity.
Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement for Bryan, said that as of early Thursday morning, the hospitals had 542 in-patients, with another 11 in the emergency department and 30 in observation units waiting for permanent beds to open up so they could be admitted.
Ravenscroft also said Bryan on a daily basis has double-digit numbers of patients, both with COVID-19 and with other serious medical issues, on a waiting list to be transferred from hospitals in more rural areas.
He blamed "middling" vaccination rates in the state that are "crippling the health care system." In 12 of Nebraska's 93 counties, fewer than 1 in 3 eligible residents is fully vaccinated.
Unvaccinated patients are "continuing to occupy beds at an unsustainable rate," Ravenscroft said, and it's backing things up for other patients who need beds.
Bryan had 61 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday night, more than 75% of whom were unvaccinated. Of those on ventilators, 90% were unvaccinated.
Ravenscroft said Bryan only recently encountered its first hospitalized COVID-19 patient who has had a vaccine booster shot, but that person is in the hospital for end-of-life care for a serious illness and tested positive while at Bryan.
The rise in cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska so far has been driven by the COVID-19 delta variant, which has been the dominant strain of the disease for several months now.
However, a new variant, omicron, has appeared in the past few weeks, including in Southeast Nebraska, where six cases were found last week.
No more local cases of the variant have been identified, but it's likely a matter of time.
Dr. Jim Nora, Bryan's medical director for infection prevention, said that while the omicron variant is more transmissible, there's some evidence it causes more mild disease.
However, Nora said, "it would have to be much less virulent to make up for the increased transmission."
He encouraged people to get vaccinated if they have not yet done so and to get a booster shot if they are eligible.
Research has shown the booster shot gives people robust immunity against the delta variant, and some early studies show it may provide good immunity against the omicron variant.
Boosters have been approved for some time for people 18 years and older, and Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced it would expand its booster clinics starting Friday to include shots for that age group.
Dr. Sian Jones-Jobst, a Lincoln pediatrician, also discussed the importance of getting younger children vaccinated.
Though kids tend to get milder infections than adults, having them vaccinated can help keep them from missing school and extracurricular activities, she said, as well as prevent them from experiencing COVID-19-related complications such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome.
Jones-Jobst said Lancaster County has been doing a very good job vaccinating young children, with 13% fully vaccinated and another 13% with their first dose, both of which are well ahead of state totals.
"That's pretty remarkable," she said.
