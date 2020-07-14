As COVID-19 cases rise in Lincoln, 'all options are on the table' for new health measures, mayor says

Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said Tuesday that the hospital system had nine hospitalized COVID-19 patients, eight of whom are from Lancaster County. That was up from only five, three of whom were from Lancaster County, on Monday.

Only one is on a ventilator, Woodrich said, and that person is the only one in intensive care.

Woodrich said Bryan is seeing more testing demand, although he said it has not maxed out its available testing slots at its drive-thru site, and people still generally can get an appointment the same day.

He added that Bryan also has seen the wait time for results come back down to an average of three to four days after it rose to a week or more.

"There are spaces available if (people) feel they need to get tested," he said.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 318 cases statewide Tuesday, the highest one-day growth since late May, bringing the state's total to 21,717, in addition to 286 deaths, two less than were reported Monday. The state also reports 16,205 recoveries.

Sofia Saric News intern Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.