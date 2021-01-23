Arena event a trial run of mass vaccinations in Lincoln, but when those occur will depend on getting more doses

CHI Health officials said earlier this week they are planning to offer vaccinations at three hospital sites in the Omaha area and one in Lincoln.

It's also likely that Pinnacle Bank Arena will be used again for public vaccination clinics, and local officials are looking at other locations, including the Lancaster Event Center.

That's why Friday's large-scale clinic held significance beyond cutting into the 6,000 or so people who officials said remained on the Phase 1A list last week.

“Today’s experience tells us that we are ready to conduct these types of clinics as soon as we can get more vaccine,” Lopez said.

Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said earlier last week that he believes primary care doctors need to be involved in the vaccine efforts, because they have more experience than anyone else.

"We regularly do this, but we've not been involved in the planning at any level, which is much to our frustration," he said in a video posted online.

Involving physicians might also make it easier to get vaccine information out to the public, which has been an issue thus far. Many people have been left wondering when and where they will be able to get vaccine.