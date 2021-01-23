Arena event a trial run of mass vaccinations in Lincoln, but when those occur will depend on getting more doses

The city's first mass COVID-19 vaccination event went off smoothly Friday.
Now, officials hope to get enough vaccine to conduct similar large-scale events in the near future.
On Friday, 2,400 health care workers moved their way through lines up to the second floor of Pinnacle Bank Arena, where nurses from Bryan Health, CHI Health and other organizations were waiting to give them a shot.
"It's really a historic moment," said Pat Lopez, director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
Lopez said people were getting their vaccines quickly and were in and out of the arena in less than 30 minutes, setting the stage for future events.
The clinic was a trial run of sorts, but it was also a chance to hit health care workers who are part of the first priority group but who hadn't yet received the vaccine from one of the hospital systems or the Health Department.
Among them were home health care providers, hospice staff and dental workers.
Brandon Chapek, a dentist with Capital Dental, said his practice has been fortunate and has not had a COVID-19 case among staff members.
He called being able to get the vaccine "the next step" in keeping health care providers safe and ensuring services remain available.
The Health Department hopes to finish up its Phase 1A vaccinations in the next week or two before turning to the monster task of vaccinating those age 65 and over, essential workers like teachers and postal carriers, and younger residents with medical conditions, all part of the Phase 1B group.
By Friday afternoon, 53,000 people had signed up on the local Health Department's vaccine registration website, COVID19.Lincoln.NE.gov, but it will be weeks or even months before most of them will be vaccinated.
Lancaster County currently gets about 3,900 vaccine doses per week, an allocation from the state that is not likely to change any time soon.
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday said the state's allotment of about 23,500 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will "stay consistent for the next several weeks."
That means it's going to take quite awhile to get vaccines to everyone who wants them.
Angie Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said there is estimated to be about 500,000 people statewide eligible for vaccine in Phase 1B, and officials are assuming at least 75% of them will get vaccinated.
If the vaccine allocation doesn't change, it would take about four months to complete that group, meaning vaccinations wouldn't be available to the general public before June.
Increased production and supply of the vaccine, which President Joe Biden has identified as a priority, could accelerate the pace of vaccinations, as could the approval of another vaccine, Ricketts said.
"If supply goes up, we can get through it quicker," he said.
Biden has pledged getting 100 million vaccine doses into arms in the next 100 days, but it's not clear if that is a realistic goal.
Ling said Pfizer and Moderna are working to increase their production, which would allow the state to quicken its pace.
As of Friday, the state's vaccine dashboard showed that more than 220,000 vaccine doses had reached Nebraska, but only 127,000 had been administered, a difference of about 93,000.
Ling said much of that gap — about 65,000 — can be explained by lag time in reporting doses that are dedicated to the federal pharmacy program that's being used to vaccinate long-term care facility staff and residents in the Phase 1A priority group.
Fifteen of the state's 19 health districts are already vaccinating people in Phase 1B, and two others will move there soon. The remaining two — districts covering Lancaster and Douglas counties — are not likely to start vaccinating people in Phase 1B until February.
Despite the state's two largest population centers lagging behind, Ricketts said there are no plans to send more vaccines to those counties.
Douglas and Lancaster counties combined get 10,500 doses weekly, or nearly half the state's weekly allotment. But it has not been enough for them to keep pace with the rest of the state.
Ling said that's largely because health workers in Lincoln and Omaha have been more willing to get the vaccine than those in other areas.
She said 75-80% of health care workers in the state's two largest cities have been vaccinated so far. In the rest of the state, only about 50-60% of those workers have chosen to get vaccinated.
That has allowed smaller health districts to move a step down the priority list.
Older Nebraskans will be the emphasis in Phase 1B, with Ricketts saying he has directed health departments to dedicate 90% of their vaccines to those 65 and older.
Vaccinations in that phase, as well as when vaccine is available to the public, could look much different.
In moving through the Phase 1A group, many people were vaccinated at hospitals where they work or in long-term care centers where they live. The next phases will require people to go to locations, including hospitals and health clinics, doctor's offices and pharmacies.
Ling said the state is working on a plan to offer shots at select Hy-Vee and Kohll's pharmacy locations, as well as some smaller independent pharmacies in rural locations.
CHI Health officials said earlier this week they are planning to offer vaccinations at three hospital sites in the Omaha area and one in Lincoln.
It's also likely that Pinnacle Bank Arena will be used again for public vaccination clinics, and local officials are looking at other locations, including the Lancaster Event Center.
That's why Friday's large-scale clinic held significance beyond cutting into the 6,000 or so people who officials said remained on the Phase 1A list last week.
“Today’s experience tells us that we are ready to conduct these types of clinics as soon as we can get more vaccine,” Lopez said.
Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said earlier last week that he believes primary care doctors need to be involved in the vaccine efforts, because they have more experience than anyone else.
"We regularly do this, but we've not been involved in the planning at any level, which is much to our frustration," he said in a video posted online.
Involving physicians might also make it easier to get vaccine information out to the public, which has been an issue thus far. Many people have been left wondering when and where they will be able to get vaccine.
Douglas and Lancaster counties last week debuted online vaccine registration sites, and tens of thousands of people signed up. Other health districts launched similar websites.
Those, however, are simply sites to gather information; they do not put anyone in line to get the vaccine.
The state plans to launch its own vaccine registration site this week, likely either Thursday or Friday, as well as a telephone hotline.
Ricketts said people can either sign up with their local health department or with the state, but there is no need to do both.
"There's not going to be a wrong door here," he said.
