Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's moves to Haymarket Park, raises $170K

The Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer’s rejoined 350 participants in-person this year on Oct. 10 at its new home, Haymarket Park.
The walk has currently raised over $170,000, exceeding its $160,000 goal, to fund research and local services in Lincoln including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline: 800-272-3900.
“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said Sharon Stephens, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter. “We’re grateful for how the local Lincoln community rallied together to bring awareness and funds to support our mission. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”
Donations still can be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through Dec. 31 at alz.org/walk. Mail-in donations should be directed to: Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, 11711 Arbor St., Suite #110, Omaha, NE 68144.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease; 35,000 in Nebraska. Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. Between the years 2000 and 2018, deaths from Alzheimer’s increased by 146 percent. More than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias; 61,000 in Nebraska.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association continues to lead the way with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. For more information, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.