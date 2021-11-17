Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's moves to Haymarket Park, raises $170K

The Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer’s rejoined 350 participants in-person this year on Oct. 10 at its new home, Haymarket Park.

The walk has currently raised over $170,000, exceeding its $160,000 goal, to fund research and local services in Lincoln including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline: 800-272-3900.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said Sharon Stephens, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter. “We’re grateful for how the local Lincoln community rallied together to bring awareness and funds to support our mission. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”

Donations still can be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through Dec. 31 at alz.org/walk. Mail-in donations should be directed to: Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, 11711 Arbor St., Suite #110, Omaha, NE 68144.