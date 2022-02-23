An angel retires her wings

On Friday, Jan. 14, Ruth Van Gerpen made her usual morning walk into Bryan Medical Center at 6:30 a.m., carrying paperwork that still needed to be reviewed and wearing her trademark silver angel lapel pin. It was her final day on a dedicated nursing path that started 45 and half years ago.

Now, as we sit in her kitchen and talk about her storied career and upcoming retirement, a large, two-inch-thick memory book lays between us, as well as her angel pin, which she has worn the last 19 years. “Regardless of dress code,” she says, laughing.

As I question her about her early decision to choose nursing, she relates how in the 1970s females were only allowed three choices, “teacher, secretary or nurse.” She shakes her head. “I wasn’t going to be anyone’s secretary.”

Then catastrophe struck.

As a sophomore in high school, her 45-year-old father suddenly died from a massive stroke. She was permitted to see him after his death, but not offered any comfort from hospital staff. As a result of this traumatic event, she became committed to becoming a nurse and making sure no one felt alone when a family member was dying.

Immediately signing on to become a candy striper, she went on to graduate from the Bryan School of Nursing and acquire a nursing position at Lincoln General Hospital. She attributes her decision to take on the management of a struggling oncology unit a defining point in her career.

“I’ve never looked back from this moment,” she says. “Oncology became my personal ministry.”

She continued her education, getting her BSN and MSN, and eventually a CNS (clinical nurse specialist), and was active in starting three different support groups, including the Prostate Cancer Support Group, which is still going strong after 30 years – something unheard of nationally.

When I sat down with several of the long-standing support group members, three predominant words were repeated concerning Van Gerpen’s character: “hope,” “laughter” and “sincerity.” Linda Pankonin shared, “I’ve never seen her hurry with a patient. She always stayed as long as necessary, answering all their questions. She’s the most caring and genuine person I’ve ever met.”

Van Gerpen considers all the members of the group her family. “I know them better than some of my cousins and uncles. I can recite their lab values, current vacations, grandchildren and even life goals.”

She considers all this necessary information for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

But throughout her career, she continued to ask herself, “Are you doing the best you can?” When chemotherapy drugs wreaked havoc with IV lines, Van Gerpen helped complete the pharmaceutical research to alleviate the problem, eventually writing and publishing the results. When metastatic tumors were being missed on medical scans, she was put in charge of developing a program to review charts and find the cancer earlier, using a personal algorithm to review the information, which had the potential to save patients’ lives.

She admits to working 60-70 hours a week until her mother’s health declined with Alzheimer’s disease. “I’m salaried, but to be honest, I don’t even know the amount on my paycheck. It was never about the money.”

To allow more time, Van Gerpen left her cancer navigation role, but concedes that past patients would still reach out for help, and she couldn’t say no. “You can take me out of the job, but it still doesn’t take the role out of me.”

She credits her faith as a strong basis for love of the job, and why she doesn’t mind helping transition patients to hospice. Not being intimidated by life’s final stages made her a good candidate to be a guiding comfort. “Death is a certainty, and it’s my privilege to help,” she says. “I find it tremendously fulfilling to help someone on their final journey.”

Van Gerpen has worn every single proverbial hat the Bryan organization has asked her to wear and been honored with numerous awards along the way for her efforts. From CNS nursing to cancer navigation, to pain consults and palliative care, her drive pushed her to do whatever the patient required, as well as finding and filling holes in medical coverage to elevate patient care.

“Ruth has dedicated her entire professional career to serve the Lincoln and surrounding communities with her knowledge, compassion and dedication to oncology nursing,” says Lisa Vail, head of nursing at Bryan.

When asked about her proudest achievement, Van Gerpen says receiving the Daisy Lifetime Achievement Award, pointing to a statue still sitting on the kitchen table.

“We haven’t moved it yet,” she says with a laugh. She was the very first recipient from the Bryan organization to receive the award, which spotlights specific “nurses who have devoted their life’s work to the compassionate care of others … through active mentoring, role modeling, advocating for their patients and promoting a positive image of nursing.”

Rick, her husband, wanders in and out while we talk, a jovial man who corrects Ruth when she tries to play down her skills. His commentary of, “Yes, it was a big deal” and “She’s a very good writer” make them both laugh. It’s obvious that their marriage has been a solid foundation that has allowed her to excel at work. They plan to travel in retirement, spending five weeks in Florida and Tucson, enjoying a softball tournament involving a granddaughter who plays for Concordia University.

She also notes her interest in hospice work and possibly volunteering for Clinic with a Heart in retirement.

When asked about her emotions concerning the last day, she replies, “profound gratitude” for the opportunities to make a difference and the respect that she’d been afforded by staff and administration. She admits to being tearful when the East Oncology unit gifted her a beautiful globe with the engraving, “Ruth, you are the Betty White of nursing!”

No medical conversation can exclude the recent events of COVID-19 and the current departure of so many hospital employees. With great solemnity, she agrees that the last several years have been tremendously difficult. “Yes, it’s been hard, but you have to remember, as a nurse you don’t do this by yourself, and you don’t do it for yourself.”

I believe that quote best describes Van Gerpen.

In a highly stylized, rose-filtered, Marvel-sized world, instead of idolizing the latest internet sensation, maybe we should be looking for that non-assuming nurse in scrub pants and a plain-white lab coat, a pile of folders beneath her arm, an angel on her lapel, rushing down the hallway to help a patient who has just called with recent devastating medical results.

