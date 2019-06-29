Five licensed massage therapists from Nebraska, including three from Lincoln, were honored April 6 at the Nebraska Chapter of the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA-NE) annual membership meeting and awards social.
Receiving the 2019 Pioneer Award was Deb Parker, owner of A Healthy Choice Massage Therapy and Day Spa. The Pioneer Award recognizes initiative in developing or applying a massage therapy technique. Parker was nominated by her peers for embracing changes in the massage therapy profession over the years and for creating a safe, nurturing environment for clients and colleagues.
Natalie Wimer, owner of Massage for Health, received the Sports Massage Advancement Award. Wimer was honored for her years of dedication and hard work with both AMTA-NE and the Lincoln Track Club. She has worked hand-in-hand with both organizations to provide massage therapy for Lincoln Marathon and Half-marathon runners. She has also worked with Pink Gorilla Events to bring massage therapy to events such as the Market to Market Relay.
Mitchell Lowry-Lee, co-owner of Inner Peace Massage Therapy, received the President's Award, which acknowledges diligent volunteerism done in an altruistic manner. Mitchell was presented this award for his service as chapter secretary, board member, newsletter editor and public relations chair, as well as his hard work on website design, shirt design and changing the way people view and interact with AMTA-NE.